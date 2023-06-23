Biden and Modi meet Apple, Google CEOs and other executives as Indian premier wraps state visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have opened the final day of the Indian prime minister’s four-day U.S. visit by holding talks with leading U.S. and Indian executives. Among those on hand for Friday’s meeting at the White House were Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Biden and Modi are looking to increase cooperation on artificial intelligence, semiconductor production and space. The leaders are putting the spotlight on a new initiative their governments are dubbing the “Innovation Handshake.” The initiative is aimed at addressing regulatory hurdles that stand in the way of cooperation between the two countries. It’s also designed to promote job growth in emerging technologies.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

