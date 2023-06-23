Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, roars back with full album, ‘Central City,’ and a tour

Big Freedia goes back to her roots on the 16-track “Central City,” the Queen of Bounce’s first full-length studio album in nine years. Known for previous collaborations with Lizzo on “Karaoke” and Drake on “Nice for What” and for being sampled by Beyoncé on “Break My Soul,” Big Freedia grounds the album in her New Orleans heritage. She says the album “definitely feels bigger” and feels like “I dug deeper.” The importance of Central City is where the artist grew up in New Orleans, and she says “I definitely wanted to bring back some old school hip-hop.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.