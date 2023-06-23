Cambodian lawmakers approve changes to election law that disqualify candidates who don’t vote

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Pro-government Cambodian lawmakers have unanimously approved changes to the country’s election law that will ban anyone who fails to vote from running as a candidate in future elections. All National Assembly members belong to Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party, and critics say the move is aimed at crippling the opposition’s chances in the polls. Hun Sen declared last week that the law would be amended to compel candidates to prove their civic responsibility. But critics say the action is aimed at further marginalizing his political opponents after the main opposition party was barred from participating in a July general election and some were considering a boycott of the polls.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.