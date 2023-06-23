Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — More than 50 people got sick after attending an Iowa wedding, and the bride’s concerns prompted an inspection that found flaws in the way the catering restaurant stored its meat. Lindsey Graham-Humphreys told the Des Moines Register that some wedding guets were ill for two days or longer with symptoms of food poisoning. Her new husband got sick the morning after the wedding, and she determined that 51 people fell ill. Graham-Humphreys contacted the Fireside Grille in Altoona, which catered the wedding. When she didn’t get satisfaction, she contacted the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. The state agency cited five violations, including that pork tenderloins were stored at too high a temperature.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.