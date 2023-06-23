Danish prosecutors approve the extradition of a man suspected in a 1995 arms smuggling case in India
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s top prosecuting authority says it has approved the extradition of a Danish national accused of involvement in an arms smuggling case in India 28 years ago, but that a court of law must make the final decision. Niels Holck has admitted taking part in dropping assault rifles, rocket launchers and missiles from a cargo plane in 1995. The arms are believed to have been meant for an Indian revolutionary group. A prosecutor said that Denmark has looked at the 2016 Indian extradition request and “the requirements in the extradition act have been met.” If Holck is extradited and convicted in India, he will serve any sentence in Denmark.