Defense industry dollars flowed to a Democratic senator after he gained a key role on spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is looking to win reelection in a race that could decide control of the Senate. He pulled off a surprise victory in 2006 by attacking his Republican rival’s close ties to lobbyists. But Tester has recently taken campaign contributions from lobbyists and corporate executives while helping decide billions in government spending. After Tester became chair of a defense subcommittee in 2021, he received campaign contributions totaling over $160,000 from employees and committees representing the defense industry. There is no indication the contributions swayed Tester’s decision-making. A spokeswoman said Tester “holds himself to the highest standard” of ethics.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.