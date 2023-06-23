Doja Cat announces massive 2023 North American tour with Ice Spice, Doechii

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The rapper-singer Doja Cat — the Grammy Award winner, fashion muse, and creator of many viral TikTok hits — is set to embark on her 2023 North American tour this fall. The 24-date “Scarlet Tour,” features the “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” singer Ice Spice and up-and-coming rapper Doechii on select dates. It will hit most major cities in the U.S. as well as Toronto. The announcement arrives a week after Doja Cat released a new single, a fiery rap titled “Attention” that negotiates her relationship with online commentary from fans and critics alike. In 2022, she won the Grammy for best pop duo performance for her collaboration with SZA, “Kiss Me More.”

