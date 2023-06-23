Georgia congressman wants to block US agency from slowing boats to protect endangered whales

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia congressman wants lawmakers to block a federal agency from imposing new speed restrictions on boats and ships to protect a critically endangered whale species. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says requiring vessels to slow down along the U.S. East Coast would reduce the risk of collisions with North Atlantic right whales. Scientists believe the whales’ population has dwindled to less than 340. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, whose district includes coastal Georgia, introduced a bill Friday to prohibit the agency from spending federal dollars on the rule changes until new technology can monitor coastal waters for right whales. Critics say the proposed restrictions would make boats slow down to speeds that are often unsafe.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.