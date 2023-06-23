Girlfriend of the dentist who killed his wife on safari sentenced to 17 years

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge sentenced the girlfriend of the dentist convicted of murdering his wife on an African safari to 17 years in prison Friday. Family members of the woman killed said in victim statements that Lori Milliron destroyed their family. Milliron was convicted last year of perjury, being an accessory to a murder after the fact and obstructing a grand jury in a case that’s garnered national attention. Milliron’s attorney said the prison sentence is excessive and they plan to appeal. In her final statement, Milliron said she was innocent of the convictions and was “sympathetic” to the Rudolph family.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.