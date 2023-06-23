How much did the Titan submersible search cost?

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The cost of the unprecedented search for the missing Titan submersible will easily stretch into the millions of dollars. That’s according to maritime law and search and rescue experts. The massive international effort by aircraft, surface ships and deep-sea robots began Sunday when the Titan was reported missing. The search area spanned thousands of miles — twice the size of Connecticut and in waters 2 1/2 miles deep — with agencies such as the U.S. Coast Guard, the Canadian Coast Guard, U.S. Navy and other agencies and private entities. There’s no other comparable ocean search, especially with so many countries and even commercial enterprises being involved.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.