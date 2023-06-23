Is Twitter ready for Europe’s new Big Tech rules? EU official says it has work to do
By KELVIN CHAN
AP Business Writer
Twitter needs to do more work to comply with the European Union’s tough new digital rulebook. That’s according to a top EU official who has overseen a “stress test” of the company’s systems. European Commissioner Thierry Breton said late Thursday that he noted the “strong commitment of Twitter to comply” with the Digital Services Act. The world’s biggest online platforms all must obey the sweeping new standards in just two months. However, Breton said “work needs to continue” after reviewing the results of the voluntary test at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with owner Elon Musk and new CEO Linda Yaccarino.