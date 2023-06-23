Jennifer Lawrence on ‘No Hard Feelings,’ the R-rated comedy made with the Oscar winner in mind

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jennifer Lawrence has been talking about wanting to do a big comedy for years. She has always been funny and vibrant in her television appearances. And while she has brought humor and physical comedy to many of her roles for David O. Russell and others, she also hasn’t exactly gotten the big, broad “Dumb and Dumber” experience, to cite one of her favorites. That changes Friday with “No Hard Feelings,” a classic, raunchy R-rated comedy that was tailor made for her. Lawrence tells The Associated Press she’s “always wanted to do a comedy.”

