Man gets life sentence for killing mail carrier who refused to deliver marijuana package

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man who killed a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors say he shot her after she refused to deliver a large package of marijuana to his home, instead leaving in the mailbox telling him to pick it up at the post office. The court found 25-year-old Trevor Raekwon Seward killed 64-year-old Irene Pressley as she delivered mail in rural Williamsburg County in September 2019. Investigators say Seward was expecting a 2-pound package of marijuana from California and chased down Pressley after she left the note in his mailbox. Prosecutors say Seward shot 20 times into Pressley’s mail truck after another man helped him find it.

