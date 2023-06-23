Marking Battle of Okinawa anniversary, governor of southern Japanese islands urges diplomacy
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — The governor of Japan’s southern prefecture of Okinawa has called for more diplomatic efforts toward peace on the 78th anniversary of one of World War II’s bloodiest battles. Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki says a new military building on the islands has residents fearing becoming embroiled in regional tensions. The Battle of Okinawa killed about 200,000 people, nearly half of them Okinawan residents. Tamaki said Okinawans “resent all forms of war and renew our determination never to turn Okinawa into a battlefield.” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in his speech at Friday’s ceremony, said strengthening Japan’s defense posture was important to face the most severe and complex security environment in the postwar era.