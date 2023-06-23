NTSB hearing focuses on equipment that failed before fiery Ohio derailment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Equipment that failed before a freight train hauling toxic chemicals derailed in eastern Ohio is the latest focus of a federal hearing in the small town closest to the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its preliminary report that an overheating wheel bearing likely caused the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment. Jason Cox with the Transportation Communications Union testified Friday that the railcar that caused the derailment wasn’t inspected by Norfolk Southern although it’s not clear an inspection would have caught the problem. Roughly half the 5,000 residents of nearby East Palestine had to evacuate their homes after the derailment. Industry experts are testifying about the train’s wheel bearings, trackside detectors and tank cars.

