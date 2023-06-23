Police in California aren’t immune from certain misconduct lawsuits, high court rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Supreme Court of California has ruled that police are not immune from civil lawsuits for misconduct that happens while they investigate crimes. The court’s unanimous ruling clarifies that state law only shields police from lawsuits in cases of wrongful prosecution. This ruling effectively overrules a widely-used interpretation in lower courts that the law provides immunity for police conduct during investigations. The decision came after a Riverside County woman sued the county and its sheriff’s department for leaving her husband’s body lying naked for eight hours after he was fatally shot. The ruling removes an obstacle for victims and families seeking damages from police misconduct.

