Russia is likely to cancel July’s Moscow air show as sanctions affect attendees and import of parts

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is likely to cancel this year’s Moscow air show, which for decades has been a major venue for showing off new warplanes and negotiating aerospace contracts, a top official says. The director for international cooperation at the state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec, was quoted by the state news agency Tass on Friday as saying that the show won’t take place this year “in all probability.” It had been scheduled for the end of July. He did not state a reason for putting off the event, but Russian media earlier suggested it was due to Western sanctions on Russia connected to the conflict in Ukraine that would shrink international participation and have affected parts supplies to manufacturers.

