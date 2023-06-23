Search for person feared missing after Paris explosion is complicated by debris, unstable building

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor says rescuers are struggling to reach a person feared trapped in a Left Bank building that partially collapsed this week after a violent explosion. She says the neighboring building remains at risk of collapse and it’s hard to move the heavy stones of rubble. Four people remain hospitalized in critical condition after the blast on Wednesday, and at least 54 others suffered lighter injuries or psychological shock. One person has been declared missing. Buildings in the area were evacuated after the explosion. Investigators are studying whether a gas leak could have sparked the explosion.

