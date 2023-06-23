Supreme Court upholds conviction of a man for his role on an international hit team

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man serving a life sentence for his role on an international “kill team.” The 6-3 ruling comes in a case that’s about what happens when one person’s confession might also implicate someone else on trial. Adam Samia’s lawyers had asked the court for a new trial in the killing of a real estate broker in the Philippines. The lawyer said Samia was convicted on the basis of a confession from another man he was on trial with. Samia’s defense team said the confession unfairly implicated Samia as the trigger man, in violation of his constitutional rights. But the Supreme Court’s majority ruling Friday said prosecutors had done enough to protect Samia’s rights.

