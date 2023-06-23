Tennessee, Kentucky battery plants for Ford electric vehicles on track for $9.2B federal loan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy says massive battery plants planned in Tennessee and Kentucky for Ford’s electric vehicles are on track to receive up to a $9.2 billion federal loan. The money would fuel Ford’s electric vehicle investments of $11.4 billion in the two states. Ford’s plans include two battery plants in Kentucky and one in Tennessee. Each comes through a joint venture with Ford’s battery partner, SK On, of South Korea. Additionally, there will be a Ford assembly plant in Tennessee for electric pickup trucks. The loan announcement drew sharp criticism from the United Auto Workers. The union called it a giveaway to Ford without consideration for wages, working conditions, union rights or retirement security.

