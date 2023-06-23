Texas businessman at center of AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment pleads not guilty to federal charges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas real estate developer at the center of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in federal court. Nate Paul is accused of making false statements to banks that loaned him more than $170 million. Court records posted Friday show Paul waived a scheduled arraignment before a U.S. district judge in Austin. Paul figures heavily in 20 articles of impeachment filed against Texas’ top law enforcement officer. Paxton is accused of abusing his power and bribery in order to help Paul, who gave the Republican a $25,000 campaign donation in 2018.

