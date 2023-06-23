US, UK, France demand UN investigate Russia’s sanctions-busting use of Iranian drones in Ukraine
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States, Britain and France are demanding that the United Nations urgently investigate Russia’s reported use of hundreds of Iranian-provided drones in the war in Ukraine, which would violate U.N. sanctions. But it’s unclear whether the U.N. will do so in the face of strong opposition from Russia. Russia denies using the Iranian drones, despite widespread evidence that they have been used to attack Ukrainian cities. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield says “This is a matter of life or death for the Ukrainian people.” The statement demanding an investigation also was signed by Albania and Ukraine.