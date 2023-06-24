Greeks vote in 2nd general election in 5 weeks, with conservative party favored to win majority

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Polls have opened in Greece for the second general election in less than two months, with the conservative party a strong favorite to win with a wide majority. The 55-year-old conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is eyeing a second four-year term as prime minister after his New Democracy party won by a huge margin in May but fell short of gaining enough parliamentary seats to form a government. His main rival is Alexis Tsipras, the 48-year-old head of the left-wing Syriza party who served as prime minister during some of the most turbulent years of Greece’s nearly decade-long financial crisis. Sunday’s vote comes just over a week after hundreds of migrants died and went missing in southern Greece when an over-crowded fishing trawler capsized and sank.

