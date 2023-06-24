Guatemalans to elect a new president after a tumultuous electoral season

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalans will elect a new president and vice president Sunday as well as fill all congress seats and hundreds of local posts after one of the most tumultuous electoral seasons in the Central American nation’s recent history. A little more than 9 million people are registered to vote, but many Guatemalans have expressed disappointment with their presidential choices after three opposition candidates were excluded by authorities. A large number of null ballots are expected, and experts say a low turnout is likely. With none of the 22 presidential candidates polling near the required 50% threshold for winning outright, a second round of voting on Aug. 20 between the top two finishers is almost certain.

