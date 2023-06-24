Human remains found in California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months ago

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Hikers have found human remains in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the body discovered Saturday near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner’s office for identification next week. Additional details were not immediately available. Sands is an avid hiker and mountaineer. He was reported missing January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles. The 65-year-old British-born actor is best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View.”

