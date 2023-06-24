Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Egypt on a two-day visit to strengthen ties

CAIRO (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kicked off a two-day visit to Egypt in a trip that underscores the growing ties between the two countries. The Indian premier is scheduled to hold talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Sunday. It’s the first state visit to Egypt by an Indian prime minister since 1997. In January, el-Sissi attended India’s Republic Day parade as an official guest. India is one of the top five importers of Egyptian products, including crude oil and liquefied natural gas. The two countries have agreed to increase the two-way trade in five years to $12 billion, from the current $7.3 billion.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.