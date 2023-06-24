Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has ordered a brief freeze in construction on a wind turbine project in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that set off a rare clash between Druze residents and police. Late Saturday, Benjamin Netanyahu said he agreed to a pause on the project during this week’s Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday. The time is meant to allow for talks to defuse the crisis. The Druze oppose the plan, saying the energy company behind the project didn’t consult with them in good faith, a claim the company denies. Last week, thousands clashed with police over the energy project.

