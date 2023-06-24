Packages from China are surging into the U.S. Lawmakers wonder if an $800 exemption was a mistake

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservatives in Congress are anxious to counter China, which is America’s leading economic adversary. And they’ve set their sights on a top trade priority for labor unions and progressives. The focus is on the deluge of duty-free packages coming in from China. Currently, most imports valued at less than $800 enter duty-free into the United States as long as they’re packaged and addressed to individual buyers. Efforts to lower the threshold amount or exclude certain countries altogether from duty-free treatment are set to become a major fight in Congress. The changing political dynamic could have major ramifications for e-commerce businesses. And it could add to the growing tensions between the U.S. and China.

