Tired of what she says is oppression, woman in Zimbabwe challenges a law banning sex toys

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A woman in Zimbabwe says she and other women are “tired of oppression” and is challenging a law that bans sex toys and threatens those found in possession of them with jail sentences. Sitabile Dewa, who is a women’s rights activist, says she wants to use sex toys and calls the law “archaic” and an infringement of her freedom. Her court case comes in a socially conservative country. It is supported by other women’s rights groups as part of an overall struggle against Zimbabwe’s patriarchal outlook that limits women’s choices on other issue like contraception, marriage and even what they wear.

