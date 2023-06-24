Trump says US government has ‘vital role’ opposing abortion, won’t say if he backs national ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said the federal government should play a “vital role” opposing abortion but again failed to provide specifics on what national restrictions he would support if elected to the White House again. Trump’s remarks to a group of influential evangelicals Saturday on the anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning the national right to an abortion stood in contrast to that of his former vice president and 2024 rival Mike Pence, who has called for all GOP candidates to support a ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Trump, the GOP front-runner, has been reluctant to endorse a national ban.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.