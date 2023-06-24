With record heat and drought-stricken woods, Spain’s Catalonia faces perfect wildfire conditions

SOLSONA, Spain (AP) — Take a prolonged drought amid record-high temperatures for Spain, toss in an increasingly dense forest unable to adapt to a fast-changing climate, and Asier Larrañaga has reason to be on guard. Larrañaga is one of the top fire analysts for the firefighters of Catalonia charged with safeguarding the homes and landscapes of the northeast corner of the Iberian Peninsula. His hope is that some recent rain continues and bucks the historic trend of dry, hot weather in July and August. But just in case he and his fellow firefighters are bracing for a difficult fire campaign after Spain led Europe in charred woodlands last year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.