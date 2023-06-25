2 passengers arrested for unruly, drunken behavior after their flight is diverted to Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — An easyJet flight from the United Kingdom to Turkey has been diverted to Greece after two passengers became drunk, unruly and started shouting at fellow passengers and crew. The two Russian passengers, both meny, were arrested after the plane, on a scheduled flight from Manchester to Dalaman in southwestern Turkey, touched down in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Sunday. The two faced a prosecutor who charged them with disturbing the peace, disrupting transport and disobeying the crew’s instructions. Authorities say there was no physical altercation on the plane. The two were released pending trial in November, which they are not obligated to attend.

