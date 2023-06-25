Florida man and stepson die after hiking in extreme heat in Big Bend park in Texas

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (AP) — Officials say a Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking in extreme heat at Big Bend National Park in West Texas. The 31-year-old man had been hiking the Marufo Vega Trail on Friday with his two stepsons, ages 14 and 21. The National Park Service says temperatures at the time were 119 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celsius). The 14-year-old became sick during the hike and lost consciousness. His stepfather hiked back to his vehicle, but authorities later found him dead after his vehicle had crashed over an embankment. A cause of death for each of the victims was not immediately known.

