Trump is returning to Michigan with hopes of repeating the battleground success he found in 2016

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump is set to appear in Michigan on Sunday evening as he looks to reclaim territory that helped propel him to the White House but slipped from his grasp four years later. The former president is scheduled to speak in suburban Detroit, where he lost ground between 2016 and 2020 and would need to win it back if he becomes the 2024 Republican nominee. He’d have to reverse the recent trend in Michigan that has seen Democrats make some of their biggest gains nationally since Trump’s reelection loss in 2020. Michigan, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, flipped in 2016 to put Trump in the White House and went for Democrat Joe Biden four years later.

