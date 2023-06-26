5 killed in Kenya as concerns grow over increasing terror attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Five people have been killed in a Kenyan border village as concerns grow over increasing attacks in the country. The weekend killings raise the death toll over the last month to more than 30 people — incuding soldiers, police reservists and civilians. Kenya has in the past seen attacks carried out by Somalia-based al-Shabab militants but a coordinated operation at the border and inside Somalia had led to decreased attacks until recently. Kenyan President William Ruto on Friday suggested that the country’s troops might stay in neighboring Somalia into next month, past the deadline for withdrawal.

