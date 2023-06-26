Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks to receive honorary Oscars

Angela Bassett may have gone home empty handed at the Oscars in March, but the two-time nominee will be getting a golden statuette this year after all. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that Bassett, Mel Brooks and film editor Carol Littleton will receive honorary Oscars at November’s Governors Awards. Michelle Satter, the founding senior director of the Sundance Institute’s Artist Programs, will also be given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the untelevised event. The Governors Awards will be held on Nov. 18 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

