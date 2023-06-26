Biden says the US and NATO had no involvement in the insurrection in Russia by a mercenary force

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the United States and NATO had no involvement in the short-lived insurrection in Russia by a mercenary force. Biden says it’s “too early” to assess the impact on the war in Ukraine. Biden said Monday that he spoke to allies over the weekend and they are all in sync in working to ensure that they give Russian President Vladimir Putin “no excuse to blame this on the West” or NATO. Biden says the move by the Wagner mercenary group “was part of a struggle within Russian system.” Biden also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the weekend and plans to do so again soon.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

