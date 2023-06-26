Fukushima nuclear plant operator says equipment to release treated wastewater into sea is complete

TOKYO (AP) — Officials say all equipment needed for the release into the sea of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant has been completed and will be ready for an inspection by Japanese regulators this week. The plan has faced fierce protests from local fishing groups and nearby countries over safety concerns. The plant’s operator says it installed the last piece of an undersea tunnel dug to release the water offshore, completing the construction of the necessary equipment that began last August. Regulators say they plan a safety inspection of the equipment starting Wednesday. The release is expected to begin this summer, but the exact date has not been set.

