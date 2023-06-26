Germany offers to station 4,000 troops in Lithuania to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it is willing to send around 4,000 troops to Lithuania on a permanent basis to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a visit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on Monday that “Germany is prepared to permanently station a robust brigade in Lithuania.” He added that infrastructure and facilities will need to be created to accommodate the soldiers and their families. In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year, the German government pledged last June to have a combat brigade ready to defend Lithuania in the event of an attack.

