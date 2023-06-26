Germany to roll out measures against heat wave deaths, drawing lessons from France

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it is launching a campaign against deaths from heat waves that are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Monday that Germany wants to learn lessons from France, which put in place numerous measures following a devastating heat wave in 2003 that caused about 15,000 deaths in the country. Lauterbach said the French example was a “good model” for what can be done to lessen the health risks particularly among elderly people, those with chronic illnesses, pregnant women and the homeless.

