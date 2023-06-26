Honduras pool hall shooting may be linked to prison massacre that killed 46, say police

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras has started an El Salvador-style mass sweep of prisons and arrested a suspect in a pool-hall shooting last week that killed 11 people. Police are investigating the possibility the pool hall shooting could be revenge for last week’s gang-related massacre of 46 female inmates at a women’s prison. The Honduran government has vowed to crack down on gang violence and put curfews in place. On Monday, the military police posted photos of male inmates forced to sit in rows, spread-legged and touching, during a raid to seize contraband in one prison. Such harsh tactics were made famous last year by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

