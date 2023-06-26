Pakistan army fires 3 officers for failing to stop Khan supporters from attacking installations
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it has fired three senior officers over their failure to prevent violent attacks on public property and military installations by supporters of the country’s former prime minister. Maj. Gen. Ahmad Sharif told reporters at a news conference Monday that action also had been taken against 15 other army officers over their “unintentional negligence” in the matter. Sharif said the military was also trying 102 civilians over their involvement in the May 9 attacks, during which the residence of a top regional commander was destroyed in Lahore. The attacks last month came in the wake of former premier Imran Khan’s arrest in a graft case.