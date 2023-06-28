German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after 2 teenage girls die

BERLIN (AP) — German police have warned of a potentially lethal “Blue Punisher” variety of ecstasy in circulation after the death of two teenage girls was linked to the drug. Police in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western Pomerania said Wednesday that a 13-year-old girl died Monday at a hospital after taking one the blue pills. They feature a skull logo associated with the Marvel comicbook character The Punisher. Police said that two other teens who are 14 and 15 were also hospitalized after taking the drug. A 37-year-old German has been detained in connection with the girl’s death. Authorities in the neighboring state of Brandenburg are also investigating whether the death of a 15-year-old girl there over the weekend was caused by the drug.

