Skip to Content
AP National News

Maltese lawmakers to vote on watered-down abortion law as pro-choice coalitions withdraw support

KTVZ
By
Published 7:37 AM

By KEVIN ORLANDI SCHEMBRI
Associated Press

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Maltese lawmakers are expected to vote on landmark legislation to ease the the strictest abortion laws in the European Union. But a coalition of pro-choice campaigners say last-minute changes make the legislation “vague, unworkable and even dangerous.”  The original bill allowing women access to abortion if the mother’s life or health was in danger was hailed as a step in the right direction for the overwhelmingly Roman Catholic nation. Under amendments, a woman whose health is at grave risk can receive access to an abortion only after three specialists consent. The legislation being presented for a vote does allow pregnancy to be terminated if the woman’s life is at risk.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content