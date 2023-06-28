Man fleeing Ohio police with an abducted infant crashes into a home, killing the child

TIFFIN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a man abducted a 7-month-old child and crashed his car into a house while fleeing from police, killing the infant and critically injuring himself. The crash happened Tuesday in the Tiffin. The man’s name was not released. Authorities say the man took the child while armed with a gun. He contacted the child’s mother and said he was feeling homicidal and suicidal. He also claimed he had killed the child. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, authorities say the driver crashed into a house, knocking it off its foundation. Authorities didn’t say if the man was related to the child or its mother.

