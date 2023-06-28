More than 1,000 people told to evacuate as brushfire threatens homes in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A brushfire is threatening dozens of homes in northern Scottsdale, Arizona, and has prompted evacuations. Authorities say more than 1,000 people are under evacuation orders. The blaze, called the Diamond Fire, broke out at around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. It’s now burned about 3.9 square miles of land without any containment. However, no homes have burned and no injuries are reported. About 250 firefighters aided by air tankers are battling the blaze. Scottsdale Fire Capt. David Folio says the fire has moved into county and state lands to the east and the command post has been turned over to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.