NATO chief convenes July 6 talks hoping to convince Turkey to let Sweden join

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he’s called a meeting of senior officials on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization. The meeting is a last-ditch effort to have the Nordic country among NATO’s ranks a major summit next month. For NATO, it would be a highly symbolic moment and a fresh sign of how Russia’s war in Ukraine is driving countries into its arms. Stoltenberg said Wednesday that “the time is now to welcome Sweden as a full member of NATO.” Turkey accuses Sweden of being too lenient on groups that Ankara says pose a security threat, including militant Kurdish groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt.

