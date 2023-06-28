Your DoorDash driver? He’s the company’s co-founder

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When DoorDash began, its three co-founders did all the deliveries themselves. A decade later, they’re still at it. DoorDash Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Andy Fang makes DoorDash deliveries for about an hour each month, which helps him fix problems quickly and better understand drivers and customers. Fang says those insights are important, which is why DoorDash requires salaried employees in the U.S., Canada and Australia to do at least four deliveries a year. Fang is one of a growing number of executives occasionally doing hourly work. Starbucks’ new CEO works once a month as a barista, while the CEOs of Uber and Lyft put in ride-sharing shifts.

By DEE-ANN DURBIN and TERRY CHEA Associated Press Writers

