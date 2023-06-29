California reparations report urges action on housing discrimination and overpolicing
By SOPHIE AUSTIN
Associated Press/Report for America
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s reparations task force released its final report Thursday recommending how to atone for decades of discriminatory policies against African Americans. The report was two years in the making, and its recommendations are now in the hands of lawmakers. The nine-member committee was the first of its kind in the U.S. Its recommendations include ways the state can fight a legacy of housing discrimination, overpolicing and health harms. The panel also recommended direct payments to eligible Black Californians. A state senator on the task force urged lawmakers to prioritize reparations when deciding whether to convert any of the recommendations into legislation.