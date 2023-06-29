California reparations report urges action on housing discrimination and overpolicing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s reparations task force released its final report Thursday recommending how to atone for decades of discriminatory policies against African Americans. The report was two years in the making, and its recommendations are now in the hands of lawmakers. The nine-member committee was the first of its kind in the U.S. Its recommendations include ways the state can fight a legacy of housing discrimination, overpolicing and health harms. The panel also recommended direct payments to eligible Black Californians. A state senator on the task force urged lawmakers to prioritize reparations when deciding whether to convert any of the recommendations into legislation.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.