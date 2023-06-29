Ex-chemical safety agency chief misused $90K on trips, renovations and other expenses, watchdog says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former head of a federal agency that investigates chemical accidents improperly spent more than $90,000 during her tenure, including unauthorized trips to and from her California home, remodeling her Washington office and outside media training for herself, according to a new report by a federal watchdog. The report by the Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general says Katherine Lemos, the former chair of the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, was not entitled to travel expenses for at least 18 round trips to the capital from her home in San Diego from April 2020 through March 2022. Lemos, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, also spent more than $22,000 to renovate her Washington office and $24,700 on outside media training.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.